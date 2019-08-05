CPA says no to chicken farm

(CNS): Another attempt by a company wanting to create a chicken farm and egg processing plant in East End has been rejected by the Central Planning Authority. Toepaz Ltd made a second application for an $800,000 facility housing 10,000 chickens on over ten acres in the Sunnyfield Road area of the district. But the proximity of the proposed farm to a residential area and the Colliers Wilderness Reserve, home to the released iconic blue iguanas, makes the project untenable.

The CPA has not yet spelled out its reasons for refusing the controversial application at the most recent planning meeting, but it is the second time it has refused the application at this site, even after the application was revised.

The farm received conditional planning permission last May on a different site, but because it was close to the East End water lens, the owners opted for another location.

But after the new location was rejected by the CPA in November last year, the owners appealed, claiming that of the dozens of objection letters the CPA had received were in inadmissible. The Planning Appeals Tribunal upheld the appeal and sent the decision back to the CPA for reconsideration. But the answer was still no.

