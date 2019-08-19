Cops coordinate multiple busts

Chief Inspector Malcolm Kay making daytime Liquor License check

(CNS): Around 74 police officers were involved in a series of proactive, coordinated, high-visibility operations across Grand Cayman last Thursday throughout the day and night. In what the RCIPS said was an effort to increase its visibility on the streets and test the its response and operational capabilities on a large scale, officers carried out traffic stops, mobile and foot patrols, executed search warrants, served warrants and checked bars.

The RCIPS “Day of Action” will be repeated as a way of cracking down on crime as well as ensuring that people see officers out and about, senior officers stated .

During the day and night operations 55 traffic tickets were issued, including for speeding, illegal tint and driving while using a phone. In addition 16 warrants were executed and two people were arrested on suspicion of possession and consumption of ganja following searches. Several bars and restaurants were checked for compliance with the Liquor Licensing Law and foot patrols were also carried out in problem areas vulnerable to crime.

Several detectives and plain clothes officers donned their uniforms to increase the visibility and police from specialist units not normally on the front-line were also assigned to undertake various operations. Superintendent Robbie Graham, who is in charge of Uniform Services, explained that the day was also about building confidence in the community.

“Aside from the numbers of tickets, arrests and warrants that were carried out during our day of action operation, the preventative aspect that comes as a result of our increased visibility and strategic patrols cannot be measured,” he said. “We are always seeking to improve officer visibility to ensure community confidence and reassurance.

“While we cannot redirect our resources this way on a continuous basis, we hope to carry out similar operations more often in the future, as resources and operational needs permit,” he added.

