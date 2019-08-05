Consumer protection still in consultation

(CNS): Work on consumer protection legislation that was first circulated as far back as 2015 remains in the consultation phase, as the business community had asked for even more time to submit proposals. Answering a question from opposition MLA Chris Saunders (BTW) in the LA last month, Attorney General Sam Bulgin said that the Law Reform Commission is busy reshaping the proposed draft law to suit the private sector and it is expected to go through yet another consultation phase later this year.

The original goal of the legislation was to introduce some form of legal protection for shoppers in the face of concerns that merchants are not always being fair to their customers. But it is clear from the backlash coming from the business community that the commission is being forced to change their proposed draft bill to accommodate fears about a loss of profits.

Bulgin told the Legislative Assembly that stakeholders have been given until July of last year to submit their comments. Since then, the commission has been adapting the draft and returning it back and forth for more input, and could offer no timeline as to when the public might expect to get some form of protection from bad business practices.

“Over the consultation period… the commission has received comprehensive comments from members of the general public and professionals in the legal, financial, business and academic fields,” he said, adding that the commissioning was deliberating on all these submissions.

He said the end goal is to present a proposal to government for a law that will strike a balance between safeguarding the interests of the consumer while avoiding the imposition of additional burdens on business. The AG said that the legislation remained a Law Reform Commission proposal and there was no political directive driving the law.

Despite the fact that this bill has been in the discussion stages for more than four years, the AG indicated that there was no sign of a bill anytime soon.

