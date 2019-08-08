Construction worker fell 20ft feet

Cayman News Service
Vela Condos construction site, phase 2

(CNS): The Inspections Unit of the Department of Labour and Pensions has confirmed that it is investigating how a construction worker fell some 20 feet at a construction site in South Sound on Monday. At around 10:30am the man fell from one of the partially constructed buildings at the Vela Condos phase 2 location off South Sound Road. The man sustained a head injury but was still conscious when he was rushed to hospital by the emergency services.

No other details have been provide by officials about the incident but CNS has learned from other workers that the man had been pulling equipment on the second floor when he slipped off the edge of the building he was working in.

