Climate pressures increasing

(CNS): More headlines this week point to the increasing pressures of climate change, but the Cayman Islands Government has still not completed its Climate Change Policy, which has been in the works for eight years. The latest cause for alarm is that scientists have found the rate of global sea level rise began accelerating 30 years earlier that previously thought. Meanwhile, on Tuesday a group of Pacific islands declared an official crisis as they face the loss of their islands due to sea level rise as soon as 2030.

The Nadi Bay Declaration was signed by the leaders of Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, Micronesia, the Marshall Islands, the Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Timor Leste and Tonga on the second of the two-day Pacific Islands Development Forum (PIDF) Leaders’ Summit hosted by Fiji. As countries on the front-line of climate change, they are demanding a stop to all new coal mining, an end to fossil fuel subsidies, and for states to meet their obligations under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

But the threat of rising sea levels is not confined to the Pacific. The Cayman Islands are also vulnerable and, like all island states, at the mercy of what the world’s leading economies do to reverse carbon emissions. Local activists are therefore saying we must do more to protect ourselves from future effects of climate change.

Critical actions necessary include conserving mangroves and coral reefs. But instead, coastal development continues unabated, while the government plans to destroy multiple acres of coral in the George Town Harbour to accommodate the cruise berthing project and continues to work on gutting the National Conservation Law.

A new study published in Nature shows that the acceleration of world sea levels began in the 1960’s and not the 1990’s. This jump in the rate of sea level rise was caused by expansion from warming oceans. Lead researcher Sonke Dangendorf from the University of Siegen in Germany explained that the acceleration has continued but it is now combined with and dominated by ice melt.

Category: Science & Nature