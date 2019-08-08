Climate change threatening food security

(CNS): A new report published by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has found that the rise in global temperatures is already impacting food security. With more than a quarter of the ice-free land we inhabit already degraded, some 820 million people are undernourished, not just because of war, poverty and disease but because of climate change. But scientists are also warning that humans must drastically alter food production to prevent the most catastrophic effects of global warming.

“Today 500 million people live in areas that experience desertification,” said French climate scientist Valérie Masson-Delmotte, who is Co-Chair of the IPCC Working Group, at a press conference. “People living in already degraded or desertified areas are increasingly negatively affected by climate change.”

Food production is being impacted by the changes in climate, while at the same time making climate change worse. Soil degradation has a direct impact on the amount of carbon the earth is able to contain, which, together with food waste and contamination, is making our ability to feed ourselves increasingly precarious.

“Food security will be increasingly affected by future climate change through yield declines – especially in the tropics – increased prices, reduced nutrient quality, and supply chain disruptions,” said Priyadarshi Shukla, also Co-Chair of the IPCC Working Group, who specialises in energy and environment modelling and policies. “We will see different effects in different countries, but there will be more drastic impacts on low-income countries in Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean,” he added.

The report recommends that countries consider options to tackle loss and waste, reducing the pressure on land and greenhouse gas emissions.

Jim Skea, Professor of Sustainable Energy at Imperial College London’s Centre for Environmental Policy, said, “Limiting global warming to 1.5 or even 2°C will involve removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and land has a critical role to play in carbon dioxide removal.”

He added, “Agricultural practices can help build up carbon in soils, but it could also mean using more bio-energy with or without carbon capture and storage and expanding forests.”

This latest report produced by 107 scientists from more than 50 countries found that agriculture, forestry and other land use contribute to around a quarter of greenhouse gas emissions. The need for immediate action in the face of a warming planet was underlined by the limited capacity the earth has to adapt and the impending population rise to near 10 billion by 2050.

