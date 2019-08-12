WB cops clamp down on drugs

Substance recovered during search on Friday, 8 August

(CNS): Following the arrest of a 42-year-old suspected cocaine dealer in West Bay, Detective Sergeant Anderson Taylor, who is in charge of the West Bay CID, said that police officers are working to remove drugs from the district. “One of our main goals as police officers in West Bay, whether we are community officers, detectives or patrol officers, is to eradicate the use of drugs on the streets of West Bay,” Taylor said.

“This is a beautiful district that has been tainted by the deeds of a few and we are here to help stop the persons who wish to cause harm. I have been working in West Bay for the past three years and have met many people who share the same love for the district who also share the same sentiments about drug use within it.”

The latest suspect was arrested around 8:40am on Friday after police had cause to stop the vehicle he was driving at a residence on North West Point Road. He tried to run from the officers but was apprehended, the RCIPS said in a release.

Police said his actions aroused the suspicion of the officers, who then searched him and found a bottle containing several yellow paper wrappers. After one of the wrappers was checked and found to contain suspected cocaine, he was immediately arrested for possession of a controlled drug.

With the assistance of the RCIPS K-9 Unit, the officers then searched the man’s home and found similar wrappers, as well as a significant quantity of ganja and drug paraphernalia, and a quantity of cash, which was seized as proceeds of crime. The man was further arrested for additional drug offenses.

He has now been formally charged with consumption of cocaine, possession of ganja, possession of ganja with intent to supply, possession of utensils, two counts of possession of criminal property, and consumption of ganja.

He appeared in court Monday and was remanded into custody until a scheduled reappearance Tuesday.

