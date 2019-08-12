CIG surplus surges to $200M

(CNS): Domestic levies on goods and services, such as bank licences and accommodation tax, has led to a much larger surplus than government had anticipated at the half-way point for 2019. The latest audited accounts from government show that the public purse took in 65% more than previously budgeted, resulting in another boost to the public finances of almost $80 million more than expected.

The Unaudited Quarterly Financial Report for the six-month period ended 30 June, gazetted Friday, shows the surplus for the entire public sector (EPS), which is core government and all the public authorities, stood at $201 million, against the budgeted figure of $122 million.

The surplus was generated primarily through higher revenue from levies, duties, fees and government charges that were recorded at $499 million, which is $51 million more than expected, officials said in a release about the government coffers.

Minister for Finance and Economic Development Roy McTaggart said, not surprisingly, that he was pleased to see the continuing positive performance of the public finances.

“We will maintain prudent fiscal management and stewardship throughout the year to ensure that we generate a substantial surplus in government’s finances at year-end, so that we can continue to pay off our debts and invest in government’s priorities,” he said.

Among the highest recorded increases in earnings came from bank and trust licences and tourist accommodation charges, at $20 million, which were fuelled by the continued record high in stay-over visitor arrivals. Import duties reached $18 million, and levies on property, primarily stamp duties on land transfers, stood at $13 million.

Given the higher than forecast earnings, operating cash and deposits were $522 million at the end of the second quarter, while reserves and restricted deposits were $168 million, resulting in a total cash and deposits balance of $690 million. The net surplus for the EPS is set to match last year’s performance.

Meanwhile, core government’s debt is also falling. The overall debt principal repayments were $13 million, bringing the debt down to $407.1million.

While much of the boost to the public purse came from governments core revenue streams, two dozen of the government’s public authorities were also bringing in money, generating $11 million through the second quarter.

