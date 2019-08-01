Cayman’s first governor Athel Long dies

Athel Long

(CNS Local Life): Athel Charles Ethelwulf Long, Cayman’s first governor, has passed away seven months after turning 100 years old. He served as the islands’ last administrator from 1968-1971, after which he was sworn in as governor when the title was changed, holding that post until 1972. In a statement offering his condolences to Long’s family and friends, as well as noting his “distinguished service” to both the UK and the Cayman Islands, Acting Governor Franz Manderson announced the flags of both countries will be flown at half-mast on all government buildings for the rest of today (Thursday).

