CAL waives fees as Dorian heads to Florida

Hurricane Dorian 5pm AST Wed, 28 Aug 2019 (Graphic from Weather Underground)

(CNS): As Hurricane Dorian made its way towards Puerto Rico Wednesday, packing winds of 80mph, Cayman Airways Ltd confirmed it will waive change fees for passengers wanting to cancel or change flights to Miami and Tampa over the next week for tickets purchased before 28 August. Dorian is currently a category 1 hurricane but forecasters said it is likely to become much more dangerous in the coming days as it heads towards the Bahamas and Florida.

“Due to the projected path of Hurricane Dorian, Cayman Airways Limited (CAL) will be waiving change fees and fare differences for passengers who wish to cancel their flight reservations for travel between the Cayman Islands and Miami and Tampa,” the national flag carrier stated in a release.

For more flight information call Cayman Airways Reservations on 345-949-2311 or 1-800-422- 9626 (toll free within the USA), or refer to the Hurricane Protection Policy on the Cayman Airways website.

For more on the weather visit the National Hurricane Center website here

Category: Local News