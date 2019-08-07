CAL struggles as Max 8’s still parked

CAL Max 8 aircraft in Seattle

(CNS): The problem of operating Cayman Airways Ltd’s international flight schedule with only three jet planes, while its two brand new Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft remain grounded, is beginning to bite for the airline. Officials apologised for a number of delays over the past week, as maintenance issues on two of the working fleet put them out of action, leaving the national flag carrier struggling to meet its schedule.

With the new planes parked after two fatal two crashes of that model, believed to have been caused by software problems, CAL officials said adjustments had been made because of the reduced fleet but that there is no room for technical problems.

Last week two technical issues on two different planes resulted in a limited service and extended delays for CAL, from Wednesday until yesterday, after the airline was unable to secure substitute aircraft.

One of the planes was in maintenance for four days. But less than two days after that plane was repaired a second plane was grounded, interrupting services on Monday and Tuesday. CAL said it had ensured that passengers were alerted and helped where possible through various means. However, the strain of having two aircraft grounded is beginning to have a significant impact on operations.

CNS has reached out to officials at CAL asking them what decisions, if any, have been made regarding the contract with Boeing or what the situation is regarding compensation and we are waiting for a response. According to the latest updates about the beleaguered 737 Max 8’s, Boeing is still trying to deal with the software problems and the planes could still be grounded at Christmas, despite the plane manufacturer’s claims that it will have a fix to submit to the US Federal Aviation Authority by next month.

In a release explaining the delays and problems the airline is enduring, Cayman Airways President and CEO Fabian Whorms apologised to passengers affected by the unanticipated delays.

“Every day, we transport up to two thousand international passengers, and the grounding of our two new 737 Max 8 aircraft has complicated our ability to do that consistently to the high service standard that we are known for,” he said.

“We are grateful for all customer feedback received, and are diligently working on improving the customer experience during such irregular operations. Thankfully, even with a reduced fleet, extended delays are rare, as our operational teams in flight operations, ground operations and maintenance, work hard on ensuring safe, enjoyable, and reliable service for the many who travel to and from our islands with us.”

Meanwhile, the airline remains behind on publishing its annual reports. During the latest session of the Legislative Assembly, Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell presented the financial statements and report for the budget period between June 2016 and the end of 2017, when instead of producing a budgeted surplus of more $300,000, the airline ended the year with a deficit of almost $11 million.

In the report, management said that increased competition on routes to Cuba and Miami resulted in a loss of expected revenue of around $6 million, while expenses in most areas and operating costs all increased. Although the airline made the decision to replace the aging fleet during the 2018-2017 period, the depreciation of the existing fleet led to a decision to lease a bridge aircraft, which cost the flag carrier more than $6 million.

Passengers affected by extended delays this past week who may still have questions or concerns, are encouraged to contact the airline directly by emailing customercare@caymanairways.net.

