Bodden Towner crowned Miss Cayman Universe

Miss Cayman Islands Universe Kadejah Bodden

(CNS Local Life): Kadejah Bodden, 24, almost swept the board of pageant prizes when she took the Miss Cayman Universe crown on Saturday night. The latest local beauty queen may be at home on the pageant stage winning the titles for Best in Gown, Best Legs and Best Smile but Bodden also has a master’s degree in regenerative medicine from Queen Mary University, London. Alongside the $70,000 scholarship and other prizes that come with the title, Bodden will now act as an ambassador for the Cayman Islands department of Tourism for the next twelve months.

Read more and comment on CNS Local Life

Related

Category: Local News