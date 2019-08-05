Volunteers say beach trash home-grown

Plastic Free Cayman beach clean-up volunteers

(CNS): Volunteers who joined in Plastic Free Cayman’s monthly beach clean-up this past weekend are warning about an increase in home-grown trash along the shoreline. While beach clean-ups usually involve clearing garbage that has washed up, this month’s clean-up at South Sound beach revealed much more home-generated litter on land here. The 33 volunteers picked up around 308lbs of rubbish.

Plastic Free Cayman noted that it is especially important to keep on top of the beach clean-ups because the turtle nesting season is in full swing and both mothers and babies need space.

“We absolutely want to make sure the mother turtle can access the beach freely to lay her clutches and give the best chance of survival to the young hatchlings,” a spokesperson for the local activist group said, urging people to be more responsible at the beach and to take garbage away.

The activist also asked the public to keep up the pressure on the government and to contact their MLAs to ask what they are doing to keep Cayman plastic-free and to urge the enforcement of the litter law.

Cayman’s beaches are under real threat from litter, both home-grown and washed up, as well as the sargassum seaweed influx. When Premier Alden McLaughlin delivered his strategic policy statement in the Legislative Assembly just under four months ago, he promised a war on litter.

McLaughlin said in the SPS that the cleanliness of Cayman had deteriorated in recent times and his government planned to do something about it. “We need to act now before littering of our streets, beaches and open spaces gets completely out of control,” he stated, as he announced an assault on the problem with “a major anti-litter campaign”.

He added, “We need to re-educate both locals and tourists as to what is expected from them; we need to provide better facilities for waste and, in time, for street recycling bins; and we need to look again at the litter laws and their enforcement. All three parts of this campaign are important and need to reinforce each other.”

There was no indication, however, when the campaign would begin.

A huge thank you 🙌 to the wonderful volunteers who came out this morning for the Monthly Beach Clean up! This month… Posted by Plastic Free Cayman on Sunday, 4 August 2019

