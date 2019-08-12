Award winning photo taken at dive site under threat

(CNS): A photograph taken at Devil’s Grotto in the George Town Harbour won second prize in the Compact Camera category in Scuba Magazine‘s 2019 underwater photography competition. The picture was taken by Nikki Hazouri, who took advantage of the ambient light available to get the perfect shot of a tarpon after sticking her camera underneath a hanging ledge at the site.

But this much loved dive site is under threat from the proposed cruise berthing development.

Activists from Sustainable Cayman noted on their social media pages that underwater photography, especially in the harbour, helps maintain Grand Cayman as a must-see dive destination for people from around the world, as well as a favourite for local scuba divers, free divers and snorkellers.

“Most concerning is that this exquisite dive site is under immediate threat,” the activists noted in their post, even though George Town Harbour was dedicated as a #HopeSpot by Mission Blue. “The proposed Cruise Berthing Pier adjacent to this site will produce lethal sedimentation to this marine ecosystem, destroying the coral as well as ruining the crystal clear water which allows impressive photos…”

