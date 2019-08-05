Airport seeking bids for new lounge

Owen Roberts International Airport

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Airports Authority (CIAA) is adding another new element to the redevelopment and expansion of Owen Roberts Airport and is seeking experience bidders to build and run a “luxury” full-service passenger lounge at the terminal. Officials said they would be hosting a meeting for potential experienced bidders this week for the new project, and the airport appears open to suggestions.

“This is a new concession opportunity that was not included in the original request for proposals,” a spokesperson from the airport stated. “The space has been built and this is an opportunity for a lounge operator to develop and operate a shared-use airline lounge and pay a concession fee to the CIAA for the opportunity. The CIAA will evaluate all proposals for the quality of the lounge product as well as the financial investment and return to the CIAA to select a concessionaire.”

CNS understands that no final cost has been determined. A consulting firm based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is assisting the CIAA with the tender, though there is no indication when that consulting firm was hired by the airport.

The meeting for interested parties will be on Thursday, 8 August, at 9am at the Airport Conference Room on the 2nd floor of the Terminal Building. People wanting to attend are asked to RSVP by 6 August with details of where potential bidders already operate an airport lounge to: lounge@caymanairports.com Only those who RSVP or their representatives will be allowed to participate in the meeting or the airport tour.

