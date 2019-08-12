Less than 900 names needed to confirm petition

The Cruise Port Referendum petition

(CNS): More than 83% of the signatures on the Cruise Port Referendum petition required to trigger the poll have now been verified by the Elections Office, and just 879 more are needed to force a national vote on the government’s controversial cruise port project. Despite serious concerns that people who had signed the petition and then gone on to sign the verification form had been allowed to ‘un-verify’ that confirmation, the petition remains on track.

According to the latest statistics from the Elections Office, by Saturday evening a total of 4,413 signatures by registered voters had been confirmed. Campaigners have submitted a total of 5,663 names, so there are still 1,250 signatures that the Elections Office has yet to confirm. The campaigners are still collecting signatures and remain confident that the key number of 5,292 (25% of the electorate) needed to trigger the referendum should be reached before the end of August.

While remaining confident, activists remain concerned that the ability to ‘un-verify’ opens the process up to the possibility of political pressure on signators, even though the governor has dismissed those concerns.

Johann Moxam, one of those spearheading the campaign, said that the eleventh-hour rule-change was baffling and could only be described as political interference. Saying that the decision to allow this risked the process becoming a joke, he suggested that people who signed the petition, then verified that signature, then un-verified it should also be allowed to re-verify.

“It makes a mockery of their own rules and process that they demanded to be followed at the beginning to insure a robust and thorough verification,” he said, adding that the move made the government look desperate to stop the inevitable people-initiated referendum.

Moxam said it was clear that the rules for this major national decisions are being made without any legal basis.

Meanwhile, signators who want to verify this week can visit the Elections Office, Hurley’s Supermarket on Wednesday, 14 August or Fosters Countryside and Strand branches on Saturday.

Cruise Port Referendum Signature Verification Countdown * 5,438 submitted June 12th + 199 submitted July 11th + 26 submitted August 5th

** Constitutionally required 25% of the 21,116 registered electors = 5,292

# of Elector Signatures submitted for Verification* # of verification forms received # of signatures remaining to be verified # of verification forms remaining to reach 5,292** % of the required 5,292** signatures received Date & Time of Last Update 5,663 4,413 1,250 879 83.4% 10 Aug, 4pm

Verification times and locations:

Foster’s Food Fair Airport Centre (George Town) Saturday Aug 10th 10am – 7pm

Saturday Aug 24th 10am – 7pm Foster’s Food Fair Strand (West Bay Road) Saturday Aug 17th 10am – 7pm

Saturday Aug 31st 10am – 7pm

Saturday Sept 7th 10am – 7pm Foster’s Countryside (Savannah) Saturday Aug 17th 10am – 7pm

Saturday Aug 24th 10am – 7pm

Saturday Aug 31st 10am – 7pm

Saturday Sept 7th 10am – 7pm Hurley’s Grand Harbour (Red Bay) Wednesday Aug 14th 3pm – 7pm

Wednesday Aug 21st 3pm – 7pm

Wednesday Aug 28th 3pm – 7pm

Wednesday Sept 4th 3pm – 7pm Elections Office Extended Hours Monday to Thursday 8:30am – 6:30pm

Friday 8:30am – 5pm

Saturday 10am – 3pm

