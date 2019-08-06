80% of petition confirmed
(CNS): The prospect of a people-initiated referendum on the cruise project is inching towards a reality, as the Elections Office revealed Tuesday that it has now verified 80% of the signatures on the petition required to trigger the poll. In the latest update on the petition calling for a referendum on government’s cruise proposal, officials said that 4,235 names have been confirmed. The office now needs to check just 1,057 more names to reach 5,292, which is 25% of the electorate.
In just six weeks the Elections Office has managed to confirm 80% of the required signatures, despite fears that government’s insistence that every single name had to be confirmed, rather than random sampling, might prove difficult. The activists behind the campaign remain confident that the petition will reach the magic number, confirming that at least 25% of registered voters want to see a national poll on this subject.
Speaking on the breakfast radio show, Crosstalk, this week, Johann Moxam, one of the leading members of the Cruise Port Referendum campaign, said that despite ongoing concerns about signators being off-island because of summer vacations, the verification process had gone relatively smoothly.
He said he expects that the Elections Office will have verified 5,292 names well before the end of this month. He said volunteers were still collecting names for the petition to make up for any shortfall as a result of people being away.
See the latest results on verification from the Elections Office below:
Cruise Port Referendum Signature Verification Countdown* 5,438 submitted June 12th + 199 submitted July 11th + 26 submitted August 5th
** Constitutionally required 25% of the 21,116 registered electors = 5,292
|# of Elector Signatures submitted for Verification*
|# of verification forms received
|# of signatures remaining to be verified
|# of verification forms remaining to reach 5,292**
|% of the required 5,292** signatures received
|Date & Time of Last Update
|5,663
|4,235
|1,428
|1,057
|80.0%
|6 Aug, 1pm
CNS news is free to read but not free to produce. Please consider supporting independent journalism in the Cayman Islands.
Category: Local News
Moses gone to the Brac, hide in the caves
hey…mr. guy harvey…where you at man? not a word from you concerning the environmental impact…you saved the sharks…now save our island? i see your ad on tv about saving mangroves? helpppppp……😢😢😢😢😢😦😦😦😩😩😩
I am Confusion! What exactly is a referendum anyways. Because my end question is that if the referendum gets triggered does that mean the port campaign gets annulled, or is it merely halted.
CNS: A referendum is a national poll. It is conducted just like a general election, but instead of voting for MLAs, voters will answer the referendum question. Referendums can be called by the government or, as in this case, if 25% of the electorate sign a petition calling for one. Once the required number of signatures has been verified, it is expected that the port project will be halted at least until after the referendum.
If more than half of all registered voters say ‘no’ to the port during the referendum, then it is expected that the project will be cancelled. If 50% or less vote ‘no’ (i.e. the no vote does not reach the bar set under the Constitution) then the government will likely take that as a mandate to proceed with the port.
However, this will be the first referendum in the Cayman Islands initiated by the people and the relevant legislation governing it has not been enacted, so it will be interesting to see exactly how it plays out.
We want the referendum it will show gowermint how the people feel about the port and them. The ppm have become worse than the udp
Poor Alden’s head going to explode because of CPR
Alden Moses McKeeva and their band of merry men must be shitting themselves right about now.