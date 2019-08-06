80% of petition confirmed

Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell

(CNS): The prospect of a people-initiated referendum on the cruise project is inching towards a reality, as the Elections Office revealed Tuesday that it has now verified 80% of the signatures on the petition required to trigger the poll. In the latest update on the petition calling for a referendum on government’s cruise proposal, officials said that 4,235 names have been confirmed. The office now needs to check just 1,057 more names to reach 5,292, which is 25% of the electorate.

In just six weeks the Elections Office has managed to confirm 80% of the required signatures, despite fears that government’s insistence that every single name had to be confirmed, rather than random sampling, might prove difficult. The activists behind the campaign remain confident that the petition will reach the magic number, confirming that at least 25% of registered voters want to see a national poll on this subject.

Speaking on the breakfast radio show, Crosstalk, this week, Johann Moxam, one of the leading members of the Cruise Port Referendum campaign, said that despite ongoing concerns about signators being off-island because of summer vacations, the verification process had gone relatively smoothly.

He said he expects that the Elections Office will have verified 5,292 names well before the end of this month. He said volunteers were still collecting names for the petition to make up for any shortfall as a result of people being away.

See the latest results on verification from the Elections Office below:

Cruise Port Referendum Signature Verification Countdown * 5,438 submitted June 12th + 199 submitted July 11th + 26 submitted August 5th

** Constitutionally required 25% of the 21,116 registered electors = 5,292

# of Elector Signatures submitted for Verification* # of verification forms received # of signatures remaining to be verified # of verification forms remaining to reach 5,292** % of the required 5,292** signatures received Date & Time of Last Update 5,663 4,235 1,428 1,057 80.0% 6 Aug, 1pm

