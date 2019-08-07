Climate report notes 7th year of sea level rise

(CNS): One of the many alarming points in the latest climate report from the Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society, scientists found that for the seventh year in a row sea levels rose in 2018 and the greenhouse gases released into the Earth’s atmosphere reached record levels. Also ringing the climate alarm bells in the State of the Climate in 2018, last year was the fourth-warmest year on record behind 2015, 2016 and 2017.

“Every year since the start of the 21st Century has been warmer than the 1981-2010 average,” the report said. “In 2018, the dominant greenhouse gases released into Earth’s atmosphere — carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide — continued to increase and reach new record highs.

“Global carbon dioxide concentrations, which represent the bulk of the gases’ warming power, rose during 2018 to a record 407.4 parts per million,” the study found. That is “the highest in the modern instrumental record and in ice core records dating back 800,000 years,” the researchers stated.

The news that sea levels have risen again should be of particular concern to the authorities here in the Cayman Islands. Across the world’s oceans, warming was worst in the tropics, with the annual mean sea level reaching a new record high, rising to 81mm above the 1993 average. “The new high reflects an ongoing trend …and year-to-year changes in sea level impact coastal communities by increasing the magnitude and frequency of positive sea level extremes that cause flooding and erosion,” the report warned.

Over the last decade, the global ocean has continued to take up a substantial fraction of anthropogenic carbon, and while the sea is expected to continue being a sink for carbon, mitigating the worst impact, it comes at a cost of increased acidification of surface and subsurface waters.

The report said that most of the Caribbean recorded above-average annual surface temperatures, particularly notable toward the northwest, with Jamaica and the northern Bahamas at least 0.75°–1.5°C warmer than average. The annual average maximum temperature of 32.3°C observed in Jamaica was the highest since records began in 1971. The Caribbean as a whole was also drier than normal, with drought conditions reported by several islands.

See the full report here

