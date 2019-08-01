127 rays counted, with more on the way

Stingray being measured (Photo courtesy GHOF)

(CNS): A team from the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation conducted the biannual Southern stingray census at four sites in Grand Cayman last month. While 127 stingrays were counted and analyed during the weekend, the researchers also found that half of the mature female stingrays were pregnant. Details of each ray, such as its size (or “disc width”), general health and injuries were recorded. Dr Dominique Keller from Busch Gardens Tampa Bay conducted the ultrasounds on the females.

There were 115 stingrays at the Sandbar alone, with the rest counted at Rum Point, Coral Gardens and the Stingray City dive site. In a social media post Jessica Harvey, Guy Harvey’s daughter, said it was the highest number of stingrays GHOF has ever processed in a weekend survey .

This weekend the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation conducted the second biannual Southern stingray census of 2019. The team… Posted by Guy Harvey on Wednesday, 24 July 2019

Category: Marine Environment, Science & Nature