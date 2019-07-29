Woman admits stabbing love rival

Cayman courthouse, George Town

(CNS): Lelieth Monique Welcome-Campbell (36) from George Town admitted stabbing another woman outside a restaurant on School Road earlier this month following an altercation over a man. When she appeared in Grand Court Friday, Welcome-Campbell pleaded guilty to simple wounding but denied wounding with intent. The crown agreed to accept the admission to the lesser charge.

She was remanded in custody until sentencing, which is expected to take place in September, in order to allow time for victim impact and social inquiry reports to be submitted to the court, after it was revealed this was not Welcome-Campbell’s first violent offence.

Category: Local News