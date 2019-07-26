Water Authority rate hike approved

(CNS): Water Authority – Cayman customers will be getting a bigger bill at the end of this month after the regulator approved an increase in the rate for the government-owned company, as of 1 July. So, for the last three and a half weeks people have been turning on the tap without knowing that it was costing them almost 1.5% more than it did last month. In a press release the authority said that under the new rates, the first 12 cubic metres (or 3,200 US gallons) will increase by 7¢ per m3 (from CI$4.49 to CI$4.56), and by 8¢ on each m3 thereafter (from CI$5.71 to CI$5.79).

On Cayman Brac, residential piped water customers will see an increase of 9¢ (from CI$6.12 to CI$6.21) on each m3, and trucked water customers will see an increase of 11¢ (from CI$7.66 to CI$7.77) on each m3.

Sewerage rates are based on the assessed sewerage fixture units (SFUs) for the service location in question and are calculated at a constant rate. This rate has increased from CI$1.648 to CI$1.672. The rate for septage disposal charged to septage truckers has increased from CI$16.773 per 1,000 US gallons to CI$17.018.

Water Authority Director Dr Gelia Frederick-van Genderen said the price hike was necessary for continued investment in the wastewater infrastructure.

“The country is growing and developing at a rapid pace, and the authority needs to ensure we not only keep up but also plan and build with the future in mind,” she said. “The rate adjustment is necessary to invest in our infrastructure to ensure proper and adequate operations in the years to come. Keeping tap water affordable is part of the authority’s mission, and even with this increase, the water we provide is still less than 3¢ per gallon,” she added.

The rate hike comes after OfReg, the utilities regulator, turned down an application for an increase by the private water company, Consolidated Water, though CNS understands that proposed hike would have been higher and Consolidated already charges more than the authority.

OfReg confirmed its approval, adding that the rate rise was to account for inflation and that it was less than two-thirds of what the utility applied for last year. The regulator estimated that monthly bills will increase only marginally, by around $1.50 for the average residential WAC consumer.



Gregg Anderson, OfReg Executive Director Energy and Utilities, noted that Cayman cannot provide the economies of scale that would be required for a more competitive environment in the utilities sector.

“Our job is to regulate the quality of the services provided to consumers, as well as to maintain oversight of the rates that utilities can charge, within the confines of the law. The transparent and thorough process produced a result that balances the needs of customers and the company.”

Dr Frederick-van Genderen also said the authority understands that rate increases are not something customers welcome, but she encouraged people to be more aware of their consumption patterns and monitor their usage to manage their expenses and catch leaks early.

The authority said its tap water is held to rigorous quality control guidelines and exceeds the guidelines set by the World Health Organization for drinking water quality. Its internationally-accredited laboratory conducts more than 45,000 sample tests every year to ensure that the tap water in the Cayman Islands is safe to drink.

For more information on the Water Authority and how to understand you bills, reading water meters, and conserving water and access to free water-saving shower-heads and faucet aerators visit the Water Authority website.

