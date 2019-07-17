Visitor badly bitten by barracuda at Sandbar

(CNS): A visitor to the Cayman Islands from the United States was badly bitten at the weekend by a barracuda at the Stingray City Sandbar. Some details of the incident were posted on social media by witnesses on the same boat, and Health City Cayman Islands confirmed to CNS on Wednesday that the victim was treated there for serious injuries and is now in a stable condition.

Health officials confirmed that the man was brought to HCCI on Saturday after he came ashore at Rum Point with two severe lacerations to his right arm following the encounter with the barracuda. He was suffering from shock and had very low blood pressure because of the blood loss. Doctors treated the wounds to his arm that included a “badly torn and lacerated brachial artery” as well as significant nerve and muscle damage.

“Upon arrival, he was taken into the operating theatre for emergency surgery, in which the brachial artery as well as the damaged nerves and muscles were repaired. The surgery was an extensive one, but blood flow to the arm was successfully re-established. The patient spent the following 24 hours in the Intensive Care Unit, after which he was transferred to the surgical ward, where he is now in stable condition,” the medical officials confirmed.

According to the social media reports, the man was in Cayman for a family wedding and had gone on a boat trip to Stingray City. He was not wearing jewellery, which some say attracts barracudas, nor had he been handling bait, which might have explained the attack. But it appears that the barracuda was hunting fish in the area and the man was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

While such attacks are not unknown in Cayman waters, they are not common and it appears this guest was very unlucky. But with a mouth full of 2-inch long teeth and the ability to swim up to 35 miles per hour, it is a fearsome predator.

Category: Business, Health, health and safety, Tourism