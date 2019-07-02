Two charged over 550lb drug haul

(CNS): Two men suspected of trying to smuggle over 550lbs of ganja into the Cayman Islands at the weekend were remanded in custody Tuesday, shortly after police charged them both with drug related offences. Odane Holness (25) from Jamaica, who has also been charged with illegal landing, and Jerome Terry (39) from Bodden Town appeared briefly in the dock when the Summary Court heard that no papers had been prepared by the crown, before they were sent down to the cells to return Thursday.

The two men were arrested in the early hours of Friday morning after they were spotted by police at Prospect Point with a beached canoe and what were suspected drug packages. The packages were seized and later confirmed to contain the ganja haul of more than 500lbs.

A third man in a nearby car who was suspected at the time of being involved was also arrested Friday, but he has not been charged and has since been released on police bail.

