Turtle conservation may stop CTC releases

Hatchling turtle released into the wild by the Cayman Turtle Centre

(CNS): The Cayman Turtle Centre’s release of yearlings into the wild and more recently the eggs placed on beaches around Grand Cayman may be stopped under a species conservation plan for all turtles, which is now under public consultation, unless the CTC allows an independent verification of its standards and protocols. Department of Environment Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie told the media last week that her department has identified an expert familiar with the facility that could undertake the work, but the CTC has not responded to its requests that would pave the way for the review.

CNS asked the CTC about its willingness to accommodate the independent verification needed to ensure that the release of young farm-reared turtles and the placement of eggs from the CTC do not pose a threat to wild populations in local and international waters.

In response to our enquiries, Renee Howell, Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer, stated, “We look forward to beginning the discussions on the Turtle Species Conservation Plans with the two ministries and the Department of Environment.”

However, the questions remain unanswered, and the CTC has not yet commented on its lack of cooperation with the DoE to allow an independent expert to check how it ensures that the turtles and eggs are free from diseases or pathogens before being released.

Ebanks-Petrie said that research over more than 20 years of wild turtle populations nesting in Cayman shows that they travel significant distance and do not remain in local waters. Given the range they have, the release of farmed turtles poses a threat to turtles nesting in other jurisdictions as well as those that return to Grand Cayman to nest.

She explained that this poses a risk for Cayman’s reputation and the continued release under the conservation plan would require independent verification that the CTC is doing all it can to ensure the animals it releases or the hatchlings emerging from the eggs being placed on local beaches do not carry disease.

If the conservation plan for all turtles becomes law, it will include a requirement that “all eggs, hatchlings or turtles introduced on Cayman’s beaches or released into Cayman waters, regardless of source, must comply with terms and conditions set out in a permit issued by the (National Conservation) Council to ensure that best practice is followed”.

Unless the protocols are reviewed, the conservation council will not be able to issue such a permit. A starting point for issuing it is the independent verification by a turtle expert. However, Ebanks-Petrie indicated a reluctance on the part of the CTC to engage over this issue.

“We have been trying to get the turtle farm to cooperate with us on this for some time and until we can get a qualified and independent body to evaluate their protocols and ensure there is no risk from pathogens or other organisms we can’t support the releases,” she said.

In addition to the risk of disease, Cayman’s own credibility in turtle conservation would be at stake. “We know that turtles cross international boundaries in the wild and we have an obligation and responsibility to ensure those released from here do not pose a threat to the wild population,” Ebanks-Petrie said.

She explained that there was nothing unusual about requiring such a review; the process of release for the blue iguanas is regularly reviewed by independent zoologists. She also welcomed the work the CTC has done with the Department of Agriculture on standards as well as with expert vets. And while Ebanks-Petrie said she had no reason to believe that there would be any issues, the need to independently verify the protocols remained.

However, the CTC has had issues regarding husbandry and problems with turtles suffering from diseases and genetic mutations in the past. While standards are understood to have improved, given that the DoE and NCC are now moving forward with what will become a legislated species conservation plan, once it is approved by Cabinet, the need for independent verification is even more important.

In addition to the need to ensure the releases are safe, the conservation plan also calls for the meat sold by the CTC to be properly labeled and sealed in tamper-proof packaging to help enforcement officials differentiate from meat illegally poached from the wild and that produced legally by the CTC. This method of identifying legal turtle products will help cut poaching, which is a major threat to the survival of wild turtle nesting populations.

The proposed species conservation plan states: “All turtle products for sale, gift, donation, etc. must have a permanent unique non-reproducible marking system (e.g. barcode). Additionally, products for consumption must be sold, gifted, etc., in sealed containers with a tamper-evident seal and remain in these containers until they are opened to be cooked.”

DoE research officer Janice Blumenthal told the media, as she presented the details of the conservation plan, that it has proved very difficult to prosecute suspected turtle poachers because when suspects are caught with meat in their possession, they are able to claim they bought the meat at the farm, which is almost impossible to disprove.

Given that the battle against poaching is one of the key elements that will be essential to the conservation of turtle in Cayman waters, DoE enforcement officers need more weapons in their arsenal to deter those who take wild turtle for profit. In general, illegal harvesting of turtles remains high, despite the availability of farmed meat, and the DoE believes the sale of farmed meat has made the sale of illegal meat “significantly easier”.

See the full details of the proposed conservation plan and the public consultation on the DoE website here.

