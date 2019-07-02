Town Hall renamed to reflect Constitution origins

Premier Alden McLaughlin and Speaker of the House McKeeva Bush unveil commemorative plaque

(CNS Local Life): The George Town Town Hall was the scene of celebrations Monday, 1 July, marking the 60th anniversary of the Cayman Islands Constitution, which culminated in the building being renamed to recognise the venue where the first constitution of the Cayman Islands was signed in 1959. A plaque commemorating the name change to Constitution Hall was unveiled on Constitution Day by Premier Alden McLaughlin and Speaker of the House McKeeva Bush.

