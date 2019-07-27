Teenager admits street robbery

Cayman Islands courts

(CNS): Romero Brown (19) admitted mugging a man on the street last weekend close to the the Margaritaville Resort on the West Bay Road. In a case that seems to have been handled exceptionally quickly, the teenager was caught with the help of an off-duty officer after the robbery, which happened around 5:30 in the morning last Saturday. He was charged shortly afterwards, having been caught in possession of his victim’s phone.

Standing in the dock Friday, he pleaded guilty to the charge and a sentencing date was set for early September in order for a social inquiry report to be conducted, as the young adult has a history of run-ins with the law and a very unstable background.

Before he was remanded in custody, the judge urged the teenager to cooperate with those conducting the report, as it was in his interests to do so.

