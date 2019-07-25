Teenage armed robber jailed for 7 years

HMP Northward

(CNS): Tyrec Christopher Johnson (18) has been sent to prison for seven years, following his conviction for attempted armed robbery with an unlicensed firearm. As he delivered his ruling on Thursday, the judge acknowledged that the teenager, who was just 17 when he held up the Captain’s Bakery on the West Bay Road last summer at gunpoint, had endured a traumatic upbringing, but he could offer no therapeutic options. Johnson, who can now be named as he is classified as an adult offender, will serve his time at HMP Northward.

Justice Roger Chapple said he found no exceptional circumstances to depart from the mandatory minimum sentence of seven years for possession of an unlawful gun. Despite Johnson’s mental health problems caused by significant childhood trauma and violence, the judge said that, given the seriousness of the crime, there was no alternative to a jail term. He said anything else would lead the public to question what type of justice was being dispensed.

The teenager has been in and out of the criminal justice system since he was twelve years old, and social services has known that he was at risk since he was six. But with the closure of Eagle House, he will now spend the next seven years with adult offenders.

The social inquiry report noted that Johnson is at high risk of reoffending, and even his own lawyer agreed that he is likely to continue committing crime until his underlying problems are addressed. That will not be the case at HMP Northward, where the best the very troubled young man can be offered is an anger management course. She had also noted that the system continues to fail Johnson or address his long-term problems.

The judge said that at the age of 18, Johnson now had to take responsibility for his actions and he posed a risk to society. He asked Johnson to imagine how terrifying it must have been for the member of staff at the bakery as he looked down the barrel of the gun pointed at him before he was hit in the face.

Although when the police recovered the weapon shortly afterwards they found that it was not loaded, Justice Chapple pointed out that the member of staff did not know that.

The judge was sympathetic about the trauma and chaos that Johnson had faced growing up and the unpleasant and frustrating circumstances he had endured since getting caught up in the criminal justice system, but he said he struggled to understand how the young man had moved on to commit such violent crimes.

While he ruled out the possibility of finding an overseas facility to deal with Johnson’s challenges, he also noted that the mandatory minimum of seven years was a “substantial sentence for an 18 year old”. He therefore ran all other sentences concurrently. These were five years for the actual robbery and twelve months in relation to a separate violent incident that happened a week before the robbery, when he stabbed another teenage boy in the leg.

Related

Category: Courts, Crime