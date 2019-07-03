Teen on trial after DNA links him to old crime

Cayman Islands courts, Grand Cayman

(CNS): A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in Grand Court on Tuesday facing charges of burglary and arson some three years after the incident. The teenager was just 13 when he allegedly broke into a private home in West Bay, ransacked the house, stole jewellery and electronics and set a bed on fire in one of the rooms. The teenager also reportedly drank a juice from the fridge but left the empty bottle on the counter, which eventually linked him to the crime.

In a case being heard by a judge alone, the crown said that the police had investigated the crime and had taken fingerprints from the scene and DNA evidence but they were unable to match them with anyone in the database. More than two years later the police had cause to take a DNA sample from the teen and as a result made the connection and charged the youngster with the offences.

There is no other evidence linking the boy to the break-in and he has denied being involved in the burglary. However, the crown said that there is a case to answer because he was unable to give a plausible explanation at interview as to why his DNA would have been on the juice bottle.

The case, which is presided over by Justice Roger Chapple, is expected to last no more than two days and continues tomorrow in Grand Court One.

Related

Category: Courts, Crime