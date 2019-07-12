Teen acquitted of burglary-arson

Cayman Islands courthouse, George Town

(CNS): A teenage boy was found not guilty on Friday of burglary and arson at a West Bay residence more than three years ago. Justice Roger Chapple, who heard the trial in Grand Court without a jury, said he could not be sure the youngster had actually stolen anything or set a bed on fire during a break-on Water Course Road. The teenager was just 13 years old when the incident happened but he was not connected to the crime until some two years later when his DNA was entered into the database and a match was made to the burglary.

The crown’s case against the teenager, who is now 16-years-old and cannot be named, was based purely on the DNA match that had been lifted from a bottle of juice at the scene of the burglary. Investigators believed it had been consumed by the culprits, since the homeowner was certain that the juice bottle had been in the fridge before she left her home that morning.

On 27 July 2016 the owner returned home to a ransacked house and a burning mattress in one of the bedrooms. The victim also discovered that some electronics and a jewellery box were missing. Police officers who responded to the report processed the scene and collected fingerprints and DNA, but they were unable to match the forensics to anyone until two years later.

After the teenager was arrested, he told police in a prepared statement that he could not remember what he was doing that day three years ago but he knew he hadn’t been involved in any burglary or burned any bed, and made no further comment. So, with no explanation for why his DNA would be on the neck of a bottle at the scene, he was charged.

But Justice Chapple said that this type of crime is rarely committed alone and generally committed by young offenders to impress each other. He said the wanton and gratuitous destruction, as well as the way that the premises had been entered, had all the hallmarks that suggested this teenager was not there alone.

As a result, the judge said he could not be sure the young man was responsible for the fire or the theft. Given the DNA evidence, he said he was sure the boy was present, even if he stood by and watched the crime unfold, but that was not enough to convict him of committing those crimes. Because he could not be certain of the circumstances or the teen’s intent, the judge found him not guilty.

Related

Category: Courts, Crime