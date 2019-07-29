Suspect in stabbing crashes into church

Vic’s Bar, George Town

(CNS): Police have arrested a 24-year-old man from North Side on suspicion of wounding with intent, as well as a number of traffic related offences, including drinking and driving, after he smashed his car into the church on Frank Sound Road early Monday morning. The man was believed to have been involved in a stabbing less than an hour earlier in the car park of Vic’s Bar (aka Dump Road Bar) in George Town, in which a man sustained life-threatening injuries.

Police had been called to the bar off North Sound Road around 1:45am following reports of a fight between two men, in which one had been badly injured. When police arrived they found that both men had left the scene, including the injured man, who had been taken to hospital. He remains in hospital in critical condition, the police said.

The suspect was apprehended as a result of the smash after he lost control of the red Kia Picante he was driving and collided with the columns in front of the church. Police said the car came to a stop on top of a column. The driver, who is also the suspect in the stabbing, was injured in the crash and received first aid at the scene by members of the public before the ambulance arrived. He was taken to the hospital and treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries before his arrest.

Related

Category: Crime, Police