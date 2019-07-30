Suspect ganja smugglers charged in 1,000lb haul

Drug canoe seized 25 July

(CNS): Rovan Johnson (33) and Albert Campbell (59) appeared in court Monday, charged with the possession of over a 1,000lbs of ganja that was intended for importation to Cayman. The two Jamaican nationals were remanded in custody until 19 August, when they are expected to answer the charges. The drugs and the boat the men were on were all seized by police last week when officers aboard the RCIPS Joint Marine Unit vessel, MV Mark Luke, came across the drug boat drifting some 50 miles off the coast of East End.

Following the interdiction and the arrest and seizure, the RCIPS said the drugs had an estimated street value of over $1 million. The seizure is one of the biggest hauls in recent years by the RCIPS.

Related

Category: Crime, Police