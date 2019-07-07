Specialist canines sniff out $400k in cash

CBC specialist sniffer dog

(CNS): Specially trained sniffer dogs acquired by Customs and Border Control (CBC) have helped that agency and police seize more than $400,000 over the last 18 months, which has in some cases been connected to criminal activity. The dogs have sniffed out the cash at the airport and during residential busts, uncovering money believed to be the proceeds of crime as well as cash being carried in violation of currency reporting requirements.

The dogs were obtained from the United Kingdom last year. The first time the specialist dogs were deployed, in February 2018, they alerted authorities to two passengers leaving Cayman from Owen Roberts International Airport. Officers from the CBC and the RCIPS Financial Crimes Unit then searched the passengers and found a large sum of cash, which was seized, pending further investigations.

Highlighting another notable operation by the CBC canines that took place last August, officials said that a detection dog alerted its handler to two passengers departing ORIA. One of them, a woman, was stopped and asked by CBC officers if she had any cash in her baggage or on her person. She denied carrying any money, but a search revealed more than US$10,000 strapped to her body and hidden under her garments to avoid detection. She was arrested on suspicion of handling criminal property.

The CBC said that the other passenger whose baggage the sniffer dogs had reacted to was found to be carrying more than US$6,000. “Subsequent enquiries showed that the man and money had no nexus to illegal activity and he was allowed to continue his travel,” the CBC said.

More recently the dogs were involved in the search of a private jet at ORIA, which is now part of an international investigation involving cash, gold and money laundering. In June the dogs helped officers seize US$135,000 concealed under the floor panels of the plane, which triggered the wider gold smuggling inquiry.

On numerous other occasions the sniffer dogs have alerted their handlers to cash found either in baggage or carried by travellers on their arrival or departure from the Cayman Islands.

“These travellers were very fortunate to avoid criminal prosecution as they either reported to CBC officers or was below the amount required to be declared to CBC,” CBC Assistant Director (Narcotics Enforcement Team and K-9 Unit) Tina Campbell said.

The CBC said it routinely conducts inspection operations on arriving and departing international flights and intercepts narcotics, weapons, currency, and other illicit items at the country’s international ports of entry. There is no limit in Cayman to how much currency and negotiable monetary instruments travellers can import or export, but the law requires them to declare anything over CI$15,000, the foreign equivalent or a combination of both.

Coupled with the requirement to make a declaration of currency or BNIs (Bearer Negotiable Instruments), travellers must also file additional particulars with CBC. Failure to make such a declaration for the total amount being carryied could result in the seizure of all the currency, negotiable monetary instruments or bullion and may subject the bearer to civil penalties and/or criminal prosecution.

CBC Assistant Director of Fraud Enforcement Division Alberto Powery said that agency hopes the seizures would serve as a reminder to all travellers that being truthful with CBC officers is the best policy. “The best way to hold onto one’s currency is to truthfully and report the total amount to the authorities,” he said.

The specialist sniffer dogs have also helped with domestic cases. During a joint RCIPS and CBC drug operation in June 2018, more than CI$250,000 was seized with the aid of the canines during a house search. And during another house search in February 2019, the canines helped find a significant amount of cash inside the home.

CBC Deputy Director Jeff Jackson, who has oversight and responsibility of the Enforcement Portfolio, including the K-9 Unit, said “There’s no doubt that canines are a valuable asset to law enforcement, not only for detecting drugs, weapons and other illicit contraband, but a variety of other things including identifying illegal movement of money.”

Jackson said more dogs will be arriving soon and will be trained specifically to detect explosives and other contraband, including terrorist implements.

CBC Officer Charles Ebanks and Bobby, a Labrador Retriever

CBC Officer Cassius Anglin and Megan, a Springer Spaniel

CBC Officer Anthony Echenique and Sjoerd, a Belgian Malinois

