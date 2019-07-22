Speaker says speakers can speak

Speaker McKeeva Bush at the CPA Roadshow, 16 July 2019

(CNS): While speakers in the Westminster parliamentary system are expected to not speak on political issues, the man who currently occupies that office in the Cayman Islands, McKeeva Bush, during an address at a special youth event hosted by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association in Trinidad this week, said that speakers can speak up on behalf of their constituents. Bush was attending the “CPA Roadshow” aimed at promoting awareness about parliamentary democracy.

According British parliamentary rules, “Speakers must be politically impartial. Therefore, on election the new Speaker must resign from their political party and remain separate from political issues even in retirement. However, the Speaker will deal with their constituents’ problems like a normal MP.”

Speaking at special event in Port of Spain, which was organised as part of the annual regional conference of the CPA, Bush told the audience of young people interested in entering politics that while the rules say a speaker cannot join in the debate in parliament, there are no rules that forbid the speaker, as an elected member, to voice the feelings of his constituents and speak for them outside the House, within the Cayman Islands or outside.

Those who oppose the speaker because he voices his opinion on matters of development or any other important issue “are not in touch with the reality that confronts constituents”, Bush said.

“In contrast to thinking, well in the past, that the speaker can’t speak at all, there is many a dispensation that brings the imperative of a speaker in today’s world speaking for or against a matter that affects his constituents,” the speaker told the young audience in Trinidad from high schools and tertiary institutions.

As he spoke about the rules of parliament, the code of conduct that members must abide by, as well as the rules which govern the business of the House, he also encouraged the young people to get involved in their communities to put forth their ideas for the welfare and harmony of all community members.

“If you have ideas about becoming a member of parliament, most of all you must be willing to serve and appreciate and genuinely care for people. That will be your best tool in getting the people to support you, when they see and feel that they can put their trust in you.”

He advised them to have patience, nurture a loving spirit and care for one another in their school, which would shift over into the wider community where they lived. “However, in all this distraction of your being, ensure that you go to school and pay attention to your school work, for nothing in today’s world beats a relevant education,” Bush added

The road show was part of the CPA’s 44th annual conference of the Caribbean, Americas and Atlantic Region. Started by the CPA Secretary General Akbar Khan in 2016, the first was held in Grand Cayman but now the Roadshow is a part of the CPA regional conference.

