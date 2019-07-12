Small number not verifying petition

Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell is flanked by his deputies, Sheena Glasgow (right) and Suzanne Bothwell, and campaigner Katrina Jurn (far left) with the petition documents (click to enlarge)

(CNS): The Elections Office has confirmed that only a small number of people who signed the petition for a referendum on the government’s proposed cruise berthing facility have declined to sign the verification form. So far, more than 1,500 people have verified their names and less than two dozen have refused, officials said, noting that the office is keeping track of these refusals. CNS contacted the Elections Office earlier this week about these numbers and how the office is recording those who will not verify.

In a short statement, Supervisor of Elections Wesley Howell said that, as of Monday 8 July, over 27% of the petition signatures had been verified and just a small number had declined to sign verification forms.

“Elections Office verifiers are documenting each of these encounters, and our field supervisors and senior team are reviewing each of the instances,” he said. “As such, while the reviews are underway, we are not able to publicly share the exact reasons why persons are declining to be verified at this time. However, we expect to be able to share those numbers in the coming weeks.”

The process by which the Elections Office is verifying the petition has raised many concerns, as the failure of government to enact any legislation to support the constitutional provision for a people-initiated referendum has left the office in a difficult position, with no clear statutory process to follow.

It appears that the decision not to use a random sampling system has come from Cabinet, which means that the team at the office is now having to track down everyone who signed the petition in the last eight months and ask them to sign again.

North Side MLA Ezzard Miller told CNS this week that he had new concerns after he was visited by a staff member from the Elections Office to confirm his name. He said he had no issue with the staffer, who carried out his role in a clear way, but the fact that he did not have a copy of the page of the petition that Miller signed raised the question of who is verifying his original signature.

“So who is the hand writing expert that will be cross-checking my signature on the petition that I originally signed,” he asked, as he called on the Elections Office to explain exactly how this process was being conducted.

Johann Moxam, who has been involved in the campaign to trigger the referendum since the start, is one of many people who have concerns about how cumbersome the process has been made because of government’s failure to enact the necessary law. He said these issues are linked to the deliberate political games being played by the premier and the other elected officials on the government benches.

Moxam said it was “clear by their actions and omissions” that none of them understand or support “the principles of participatory democracy, accountability, transparency and good governance”.

He added, “Despite their political rhetoric about supporting democracy and the Constitution, they have directed that the verification process be as cumbersome as possible in order to buy themselves time and potentially commit the country to the largest, most complex and most expensive capital works work to date. The evidence is their decision and collective failure to draft the appropriate Referendum bill, regulations and guidelines which could then be passed in law. Cabinet has put the elections supervisor, Elections Office and the country in a difficult situation in order to push through their agenda.”

Moxam told CNS that instead of preparing the country for the referendum, they are using public funds to oppose it and “consistently misrepresent the facts” to discourage voters from exercising their constitutional rights.

Statements made by the premier and deputy premier indicate that they will make every effort to fight the people, Moxam said, who believes that the government intends to fight the petition even when the numbers are confirmed in the courts.

“Government has spent over CI$10 million in public funds to date on professional services, reports and their own costly PR campaign to tell the country that this project will be a panacea and provide an economic boom, with as many as million cruise passengers a year by 2024,” he said.

Moxam said that the deputy premier’s recent comments that the “country cannot be run by referendum” shows government’s “disconnect from the people” as well as the constitutional provision for a referendum which was orchestrated by the premier and his then PPM administration.

