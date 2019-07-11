Serial burglar jailed for 2½ years for bar break-in

Cayman courthouse, George Town

(CNS): James Blair Ebanks was sent to jail Thursday for two and a half years for two break-ins at the Cobolt Coast resort bar in West Bay, where he stole sodas, juices, packets of sugar, jugs, cocktail shakers, plastic bowls and even ice. Ebanks was described by the judge as a “serial burglar” who has 21 previous break-ins to his name. But Ebanks has a rap sheet of more than 100 convictions, all fueled by a lifelong drug addiction.

The 55-year-old West Bay man’s history with the criminal justice system began when he was just a teenager and has continued all of his life, defence attorney Crister Brady told the court. He said it was because drugs have consumed his entire life.

Brady said it was not that his client didn’t want to stop using, but the insatiable desire for drugs and the power of the addiction is now much greater than his motivation to stop, which is fuelling his continued offending.

In this double burglary of the same bar over a four-day period in March last year Ebanks took some CI$185 worth of random things that he could sell or swap for drugs in an opportunistic ‘grab and go’ break-in. But at the time he was already serving a suspended sentence for burglary.

Brady and the judge agreed that the time in jail was unlikely to assist with Ebanks’ problem. Brady said his addiction went beyond what the drug court was able to provide and he needed substantial assistance, which he will not get in the local prison.

But as he reviewed his previous convictions, Justice Roger Chapple said that it at least afforded some protection for society from his habitual offending.

“It is not clear that a custodial sentence is going to assist him,” Brady stated, and Justice Chapple responded, “It obviously won’t.” However, the judge said that any help with addiction can only be of value if Ebanks himself is motivated to stop using. He said the offending was clearly prompted by the addiction.

“But you know and I know, until you kick the habit you will carry on committing offences,” the judge told Ebanks as he explained the sentence he was passing.

Pointing to his dreadful record and the lack of any indication he was trying to address his addiction, the judge gave Ebanks three years for the two minor burglaries. He reduced that to two years as Ebanks had come clean from the start and pleaded guilty, entitling him to a one third discount. But the judge added another six months because Ebanks was on a suspended sentence at the time he committed what became his 106th offence.

