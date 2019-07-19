Schools face legal requirement on bullying

(CNS): All schools in the Cayman Islands will be required by law to introduce and follow written anti-bullying policies once new legislation is passed. The Law Reform Commission is circulating a draft amendment to the Education Law that calls for the mandatory implementation of disciplinary penalties on students who contravene school policy and relevant regulations. Officials hope the law will address concerns and the negative impact of bullying in schools.

The public is being asked to comment on the proposed law and regulations, which were drafted based on comments received during the public consultation period on the commission’s paper “Bullying: Legislation, Policy or Both?”

The legal drafters had sought input from the community on whether or not bullying could be addressed through appropriate legislation, formulating policies or a combination of both, which is now the recommended outcome.

Under the proposed legislation all schools will be required to adopt a policy under the law and school leaders will be responsible for the implementation and oversight, which will also require schools to provide written quarterly reports on bullying to the education department and ministry, as well as the Education Council.

Cayman is no different from many countries, where bullying is increasingly seen as a major problem in schools. Recent inspection reports by the Office of Education Standards, even for schools graded ‘good’, revealed that significant numbers of students and parents did not think that their school puts a stop to bullying. School buses were also identified as places where students don’t always feel safe and where bullying occurs.

The public is invited to provide comments on the draft bill and regulations in writing by 16 September to: The Director of the Cayman Islands Law Reform Commission, 4th Floor Government Administration Building, Portfolio of Legal Affairs, 133 Elgin Avenue, George Town, Grand Cayman P.O. Box 136, Grand Cayman KY1-9000 or via email to cilawreform@gov.ky

The legislation can be viewed on the Law Reform Commission website. Hard copies can be collected from the Offices of the Commission at GAB.

Category: Education, Laws, Local News, Politics