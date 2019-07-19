Schools face legal requirement on bullying
(CNS): All schools in the Cayman Islands will be required by law to introduce and follow written anti-bullying policies once new legislation is passed. The Law Reform Commission is circulating a draft amendment to the Education Law that calls for the mandatory implementation of disciplinary penalties on students who contravene school policy and relevant regulations. Officials hope the law will address concerns and the negative impact of bullying in schools.
The public is being asked to comment on the proposed law and regulations, which were drafted based on comments received during the public consultation period on the commission’s paper “Bullying: Legislation, Policy or Both?”
The legal drafters had sought input from the community on whether or not bullying could be addressed through appropriate legislation, formulating policies or a combination of both, which is now the recommended outcome.
Under the proposed legislation all schools will be required to adopt a policy under the law and school leaders will be responsible for the implementation and oversight, which will also require schools to provide written quarterly reports on bullying to the education department and ministry, as well as the Education Council.
Cayman is no different from many countries, where bullying is increasingly seen as a major problem in schools. Recent inspection reports by the Office of Education Standards, even for schools graded ‘good’, revealed that significant numbers of students and parents did not think that their school puts a stop to bullying. School buses were also identified as places where students don’t always feel safe and where bullying occurs.
The public is invited to provide comments on the draft bill and regulations in writing by 16 September to:
The Director of the Cayman Islands Law Reform Commission, 4th Floor Government Administration Building, Portfolio of Legal Affairs, 133 Elgin Avenue, George Town, Grand Cayman
P.O. Box 136, Grand Cayman KY1-9000
or via email to cilawreform@gov.ky
The legislation can be viewed on the Law Reform Commission website. Hard copies can be collected from the Offices of the Commission at GAB.
Category: Education, Laws, Local News, Politics
Bullying has existed since eons. Yet, youth rarely resorted to suicides until recently..
Mobile phones and social networks, good inventions gone wrong, contributed greatly to bullying. It is a known fact that children can be very cruel to each other. Teaching how to cope must be introduced at the very young age, but not earlier than 10 yo.
Just like drunk drivers, bullying can’t be eliminated by laws and regulations. It would definitely help, but omitting “how to cope with life, bullies, etc” from anti-bullying programs would be a huge mistake.
Banning mobile phones and Wi-Fi at schools, just like it was done inFrance, would be very beneficial for children. In many countries schools are going back to wired connection and real books. Children don’t know how socialize these days, it is time to intervene.
CNS, would you be able to find out the parameters being considered when it comes to bullying in schools and will these parameters be made explicit in the law? E.g. No student should be bullied physically or verbally on the basis of skin-color, country of origin, sexual orientation, gender, socioeconomic status, etc.
CNS: I’ve only skimmed the law and the discussion paper, which can be found on the LRC website or in the CNS Library here, but it seems that the causes are not dealt with so much as the act and the effect on the child being bullied. I’m guessing that the reasoning is that whatever the cause, including all those listed, the bullying must be dealt with.
praise God! Now teachers are forced to stand up and defend the LGBT youth who are being bullied on a daily basis
They need it in the workplace too!
Generation Snowflake. A swirly or two never hurt anyone.
Why on earth is something like this not already in place? Why does it take an act of government to protect our children? Why aren’t the schools not taking this seriously?