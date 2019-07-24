Dive industry stalwart Ron Kipp dies

Ron Kipp

(CNS Local Life): Ron Kipp, who came to the Cayman Islands in 1980 to take over the pioneering Bob Soto’s Diving, becoming a part of the local dive industry’s growth, passed away Monday, 22 July, aged 79, after a long illness. His commitment to diving was recognised with his 2012 induction into the International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame (ISDHF) for his years of service in helping to make Cayman what many consider the world’s top diving destination. Kipp left a job with IBM in the US in 1980 to become owner of Bob Soto’s Diving where he, as the ISDHF said, “began a programme of modernising and promoting not only his business, but also the Cayman Islands”.

