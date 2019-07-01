Regulator approves CUC hike

CUC generator

(CNS): The Utility Regulation and Competition Office (Ofreg) has approved CUC’s application for a base rate increase, beginning with power used last month, in accordance with the monopoly power provider’s licence. CUC said its customers would “see a marginal increase in the energy charge component of their bills” for the electricity they had already used in June that will be billed early this month.

The rate has been increased by just under 1% and CUC maintained it would result in a total monthly bill increase of about $1.06 for the average residential customer. This latest price hike does not impact the fuel charge or the other fees CUC passes on to the consumer, such as its licence and regulatory fees.

The increase is based on a formula that includes local and US inflation rates. OfReg also considers the level of profit CUC made for the most recent calendar year and in 2018 cleared 7.1%.

Richard Hew, CUC’s president and CEO, said the company’s focus on efficiency meant that the rate change was below the general inflation level “while maintaining the ability to make significant investments in modern infrastructure and skilled people required to deliver a safe and reliable service”.

