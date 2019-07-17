Second class of RCIPS recruits being trained

Latest RCIPS recruits in training

(CNS Local Life): A class of 12 women and 12 men is in the sixth week of initial training as Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) officers. The 24 local recruits comprising the second class of 2019 range in age from 19-41 and includes seven former auxiliary constables who are making the transition to police constable. Nine members of the class are Caymanian; all the new recruits were sworn in on Monday, 3 June, in a ceremony led by members of the RCIPS Senior Command Team, stated a press release.

Category: Crime, Police