Premier: UK central to Cayman’s success

Premier Alden McLaughlin at the launch of the celebrations, 29 June 2019

(CNS): Since the “winds of change” began blowing and the UK started the process of decolonization, its willingness to maintain its help and support for its former colonies over the years has been an important factor in the future of the countries it once occupied, including the Cayman Islands, the premier said this weekend, as he lauded the relationship with Britain. He said Cayman’s relationship with the UK has been absolutely central to its prosperity over the last 60 years.

“Whether it has been through the Commonwealth or through what is now United Kingdom Overseas Territories Association, the UK has been steadfast in its role and the benefit that we all have received as part of the global Britain family has been truly significant,” Premier Alden McLaughlin stated at the start of this weekend’s celebrations for the 60th anniversary of the Cayman Islands Constitution.

“Of course, as in all families, we have had our disagreements through those years, but we have always found that the values that bind us together have been stronger than the occasional challenges that have threatened to drive us apart,” he added.

There are several ongoing challenges in Cayman’s relationship with the UK, namely the imposition of public beneficial ownership registries before it becomes a global standard, the probable future insistence that all of the territories adopt same-sex marriage legislation and the possible enforced extension of the franchise and the right to run for office to non-status holders in the overseas territories. However, these issues did nothing to dampen the premier’s warm embrace of Britain’s continued control over this and other territories in his remarks Saturday morning.

“We have been, and we remain, grateful for our links to the UK and committed to our future partnership,” McLaughlin said, as he spoke about the common history Cayman, Jamaica and the UK share as well as the connection to the British monarch.

As he outlined the history of Cayman’s constitutional position, he said that the decision to “forge our own way as a British Crown colony that allowed our own people to begin make what were, clearly in retrospect, fundamental policy decisions and to pass the early laws on which we have built our tourism and financial services industries,” he stated.

He said that since 1959, Cayman’s Constitution has gone through several iterations, with the latest in 2009, and right now the government is again in constitutional talks with the UK to “enhance our ability to govern our own

affairs”, as the row over what the premier last year called constitutional overreach by the UK.

But he nevertheless lauded the UK, stating that it was not just Caymanian leaders that had shaped the country’s success but also British commissioners, administrators and governors who helped make it better, as well as the link to the UK and the shared British common law system that has inspired confidence from investors

“As three small islands, our choice to remain British was the right one for us then and, despite the tensions from time to time, I believe it continues to be

the right one now,” the premier added.

Related

Category: Politics