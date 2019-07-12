Miller: Premier’s term extension never on agenda

(L-R) Premier Alden McLaughlin, OT Minister Lord Ahmad and Ezzard Miller

(CNS): Former opposition leader Ezzard Miller has said the issue of extending the number of terms a premier could serve was never on the agenda during the recent talks between the Cayman Islands and the UK about the Constitution. Miller, who had been part of the government delegation while he was still leading the opposition, said he does not agree with the current opposition members’ claims that government has made deals behind closed doors.

Miller said that while he does not oppose a referendum on constitutional change, he was not advocating for one because the changes that have been agreed are based on issues in the public domain. He said he had talked about them publicly for months and does not believe anyone would oppose them.

CNS learned recently that no deal has yet been formalised between London and Cayman, but the proposed changes are largely confined to limiting the governor’s ability to stop or change local legislation directly. However, the changes would not alter the UK’s power to issue an order in council, and section 125 of the Constitution will remain in tact.

Miller, the independent MLA for North Side, confirmed that the UK rejected the idea of removing section 125, which is the final and most fundamental part of the constitution that gives the UK ultimate power to make laws for this jurisdiction. However, the FCO has not ruled out the idea of, sometime in the future, placing some conditions when the short but very significant paragraph could apply, he said.

At present section 125 states: “There is reserved to Her Majesty full power to make laws for the peace, order and good government of the Cayman Islands.”

But the changes that the delegation did achieve relate to section 80 and section 81, which Miller said he had discussed openly since the premier first revealed his intendetion to seek talks with the FCO after the UK parliament’s imposition, via UK legislation, of mandatory public beneficial ownership registers.

These sections will be amended to prevent any governor actually blocking domestic legislation or trying to impose legislation on Cayman directly. It was under these provisions that Stuart Jack forced government to continue funding the controversial and well-documented Operation Tempura probe into RCIPS corruption.

Miller, who had presented a united front with the government over the potential changes, said that he had urged the premier to get the issues resolved before the end of 2018 because he was afraid that it would become a political issue.

Miller also said that the Legislative Assembly will be formally changing its name to “Parliament” and the current role of ministry councillors will be properly defined and renamed “parliamentary secretaries”.

“That’s exactly what is happening now,” he said. “I do not agree with the current opposition members who are suggesting that government has made closed-door deals, and the question of extending the premier’s terms was never on the table.”

Miller added that the changes were worthwhile and helped modernise the Constitution but they were not fundamental and have been openly discussed.

Related

Category: Politics