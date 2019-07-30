Premier sends mixed message on port vote

Premier Alden McLaughlin (left) and Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin refused to say Monday whether or not he believes the cruise berthing project is matter of national importance, but he denied that his government had plans to challenge the possibility of a referendum on the issue in court. At a press conference on the project he acknowledging the petition on the referendum but he still gave misleading information about it, but said that if the signatures required were verified then there would be a national vote.

The premier still showed considerable skepticism about the petition, even though over 5,600 signatures have been submitted and over 66% of the number (5,292) needed to trigger a referendum have been verified. However, he accepted that if the campaigners did get the numbers, government would hold a referendum.

“We respect the constitution… If they do get the numbers then we will have a referendum… the sooner the better,” he said, adding that it would be before the end of the year.

But McLaughlin went on to show that he does not believe the threshold will be reached. He said that more than 600 signatures given to the Elections Office were either duplicates or people not registered to vote, which together with those who have refused to verify meant as many as 700 names were false which he said surprised him.

However this is not accurate.

The CPR volunteers made it clear to the Elections Office from the start that in addition to the more than 5,600 names they have submitted, there were several hundred more that, for one reason or another, they were unable to verify and so they had not been counted. Though their names were in the petition books, they had all been flagged as not part of the submission.

While the premier took aim during the press conference at CNS for what he described as inaccurate reporting, he seemed to have no issue in misleading the public himself over the petition numbers. But as McLaughlin delivered the mixed messages about government’s position on the referendum, what was clear was that it will not even entertain the idea of a people’s vote unless the absolute minimum 25% threshold of registered voters is reached.

He also said that the agreement not to sign any contract with the winning bidder on the project, Verdant Isle, is based on the time that is required to verify the necessary 5,292 names needed to meet the constitutional requirement.

The premier took ownership of that constitutional right, noting that it was there because it was a part of the PPM’s proposals during the years of talks over the 2009 Constitution. “It was me and my Progressive colleagues who fought to have this included in the 2009 Constitution. Because of my direct involvement, I know very well what was intended by the language in the Constitution,” he said.

“The intention was exactly as stated; the test was to be ‘not less than 25% of registered electors’. It does not say ‘almost 25% of the electors’, and so the only way one can validate whether the test of ‘not less than 25%’ is truly met is to validate every signature,” he added, as he justified the current process, which has caused significant concern. And he denied any political interference with the verification .

McLaughlin stated it was absolutely untrue that government plans to challenge the referendum in court. He said he believed the public is coming to see through what he claimed were the tactics to undermine the project and “sow suspicion and discord”, as he insisted everything was above board about the cruise project.

Once the Elections Office has verified the necessary signatures, the petition will go to Cabinet and government will then need to bring a law to the Legislative Assembly to create the referendum. The date of the national poll is entirely in the hands of government, and it is clear that, even though the information about this project is only now coming into the public domain, government will be seeking to have this done as quickly as possible, avoiding a protracted campaign.

And the government also gets to write the question, an issue that the premier refused to address when CNS asked him what the wording was likely to be.

