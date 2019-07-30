Premier’s claims refuted by statistics

Michelle Lockwood hands the petition to Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell

(CNS): The Elections Office has given a detailed breakdown of all of the statistics regarding the petition for a referendum on the cruise port, which its team is currently verifying. In a press release responding to queries over Premier Alden McLaughlin’s misleading comments about the petition, the office confirmed that the Cruise Port Referendum volunteers had made clear when they handed in the petition, with well over 6,000 names, that some were duplicates and others could not be found on the voter register.

The office also confirmed that by Tuesday morning, 3,705 petition names had been confirmed, which is 70% of the number needed to trigger the referendum.

From the beginning of the process the Elections Office has been aware of the actual numbers that the petitioners claimed to be genuine names. The office knew that the campaigners had not, in contrast to the premier’s comments, tried to mislead the office by submitting signatures that were not those of voters or were duplicates.

Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell is managing the process, which is being widely commended, despite the onerous requirement by government that every single signature must be confirmed. He said the CPR had already done much of the work to ensure that the names submitted were genuine.

“With each of the submissions, the CPR performed its own assessment on its petition signatures to help in ensuring validity of the process; and the CPR team worked to eliminate the names of non-voters, in keeping with section 70 of the Cayman Islands Constitution Order 2009,” he said. “I would like to thank the CPR team for their continued support in helping to expedite the verification process.”

The petitioners have, to date, submitted in good faith 5,637 signatures in support of a people-initiated referendum on government’s proposal to build cruise berthing facilities in George Town. And from the remaining 1,932 signatures, the Elections Office confirmed Tuesday that it now needs to verify another 1,587 to meet the constitutional requirement of 25% of the electorate.

The office has also confirmed that 76 petitioners have declined to sign the official verification forms. Whether this is because they have changed their mind or do not wish to make such a visible commitment or any other reason is not known.

But given that those who have signed are being given the opportunity to change their minds, the Elections Office is continuing to accept petition signatures submitted by the CPR group. As the volunteers check the new names, the Elections Office said it had received verification forms in advance, where new signers have asked for their signatures to be verified at the Elections Office or at local supermarket verification booths.

As additional names are submitted, the CPR group has also continued to report to the Elections Office any signatures on petition sheets and books that should be excluded from the process. These excluded signatures are not being included in either the submission totals or in the Elections Office’s own verified totals.

To ensure the public understands, the office explained the statistics relating to the two main submissions.

On 12 June the CPR submitted a collection of petition books that included 6,053 signatures. But they stated clearly that 241 of those signatures were multiple submissions where people had signed twice. They also stated clearly that there were 374 signatures that did not correspond with the current electoral register, leaving the official submission of 5,438 names in good faith.

Then a month later, on 11 July, they handed over another 229 signatures, and again they made clear to the Elections Office that there were 16 signatures that were repeats and 14 that did not appear to be registered voters, leaving another 199 genuine and qualified signatures.

As the Elections Office works through the task of checking all of the names, it will continue to provide weekly progress reports to Governor Martyn Roper, who is overseeing this process, according to the release.

It is understood that this summary of facts is then being shared by the governor with Cabinet. This explains why the premier was in possession of numbers at Monday’s press briefing that he used to try and undermine the validity of the petition. This raised concerns among CPR campaigners that McLaughlin’s comments had implied that, despite the claims to the contrary, there could be some political interference in the process.

For more information on the verification process and details on how people can verify their signature visit the Elections Office website.

