Police chopper saves lives

The RCIPS Air Operations Unit conducts training for EMT staff

(CNS): The RCIPS helicopter is continuing its work to save lives as well as interdict drug smugglers and other criminals. During the last two weeks of June the chopper was involved in six medical evacuations to Grand Cayman from the Sister Islands: including two on 17 June and four during the following week. A heart patient was taken from Cayman Brac to Health City in East End in one emergency case and a woman in premature labour was taken to the George Town hospital after doctors determined the baby would need critical care.

Two of the evacuations followed diving related incidents and another followed a motor-vehicle collision, while the fourth was for a critically ill patient who had lost consciousness.

But the success of the missions depends on staff as well as the chopper. As part of the ongoing relationship between the RCIPS and the Health Services Authority, EMS staff and paramedics took part in a training session recently held by the RCIPS Air Operations Unit.

The training included a passenger briefing, and covered topics such as knowing when to approach the aircraft, safety when approaching the aircraft, and what to expect when transferring a patient to and from the aircraft.

“Conducting emergency medical evacuations is one of the primary roles that we use the police helicopter for, working closely with our partners in the HSA,” said Sergeant Neil Mohammed, AOU Deputy Unit Executive Officer, who led the training session. “These kind of trainings help to ensure that we are all on the same page, and can work together safely and efficiently whenever the need arises.”

During the training, there were also discussions about ways to continue to improve the process of conducting medical evacuations, from the perspective of both the helicopter crew and the EMS staff.

“This was a fantastic experience,” said Paramedic Krystal Arch, “It will definitely further improve the emergency medical evacuation services we provide to the Cayman community.”

The AOU will be hosting another training session next week, featuring another eight EMS staff members.

