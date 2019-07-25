Pain doctor to head up hospital

(CNS): Dr John Lee, who was a pain specialist at the Health Services Authority, has been appointed as the Cayman Islands’ top medical professional by the health ministry. According to a press release, he has been appointed as the chief medical officer and will be based at the ministry to oversee and monitor the health of the Cayman Islands population, quality of healthcare services and professionals.

There is no indication in the release however about the recruitment process or how the new top doctor was appointed.

Chief Officer Jennifer Ahearn said the CMO plays an important statutory role in several laws and regulations that impact security and immigration as well as health. The job is a focal point for Cayman’s participation in international health conventions and a liaison to the Caribbean Public Health Agency, the Pan American Health Organisation, Public Health England and similar regional and international bodies.

“As chief medical officer, Dr Lee will be developing the country’s approach to monitoring the standards of our healthcare systems,” Ahearn said in the release. “He will also be one of our foremost advocates as we work to engage Caymanians and residents in national public health matters like the reduction of preventable illnesses.”

Health Minister Dwayne Seymour said he will help to drive forward government’s healthcare agenda.

“Dr Lee is a truly world class medical professional,” the minister stated. “He is exceptionally qualified to take on a leadership role at this level and to help the ministry team deliver government’s promise of improving access to quality, affordable healthcare.”

Dr Lee said he was excited to be starting his new role. “It offers a wonderful opportunity to develop healthcare systems on the islands that will positively impact the lives of people here in both the short and long term,” he added.

Before joining the HSA, Dr Lee spent ten years as a consultant in pain medicine at the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery, University College London Hospital, in the United Kingdom. He is affiliated with a number of professional organisations in the UK, including Fellowship of the Royal College of Physicians, Fellowship of the Royal College of Anaesthetists, and Fellowship of the Faculty of Pain Medicine (Royal College of Anaesthetists).

A published author with over 100 publications, reports, presentations and audits to his name, Dr Lee has been involved in medical management and implementation of quality standards throughout his career. He has been closely involved in the development and implementation of professional medical guidelines, for example, through the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence in the UK.

He has a medical degree from University College London. He also has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in the sciences.

