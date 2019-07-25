Officials find 4 out of 5 bars breaking rules

(CNS): Police and inspectors from the various relevant government departments went out and about on a spot checks of liquor licensed premises on Friday and found that several were breaching their licence requirements. Staff from the Department of Commerce and Investment (DCI), the Cayman Islands Fire Service and the RCIPS visited five George Town bars to determine whether they were in compliance with safety regulations. Four out of the five bars visited were found to have issues that needed to be addressed.

According to an RCIPS press release, some of these issues were corrected immediately, while others are being followed up by the relevant inspectors. There were no details about the alleged breaches and Inspector Courtney Myles appeared satisfied with the operation, despite the unspecified wrongdoing the team were said to have encountered.

“We are quite happy with how Friday’s safety checks went,” he said. “All of the establishments we visited demonstrated their willingness to work with us and comply with any necessary changes.”

Claudia Brady, DCI Head of Compliance and Enforcement, who oversees premises with liquor licences, said requirements attached to those licences are there primarily to ensure the safety of customers. “It’s our collective responsibility to ensure that those requirements are being met, which is why regular checks are so important,” she added.

The fire service also noted how important compliance with fire regulations is in safeguarding the community. “Prevention is better than cure,” said CIFS Acting Senior Divisional Fire Prevention and Investigation Officer Darnley Scott. “We at the Fire Service would like to commend and thank the LLB business owners and management for their continued cooperation, commitment and support regarding fire and life safety.”

officials said the checks will continue throughout the year, with the next ones due to take place in August.

