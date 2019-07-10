Medivac training diverts to real crash

RCIPS AOU officers and EMT staff were first on the scene of the crash

(CNS): Paramedic Shawn Kelly from the HSA took to the skies in the police chopper with the RCIPS Air Operations Unit crew on Saturday morning in a familiarisation exercise, but it wasn’t long before the training deployment turned into a real emergency. During the flight the helicopter received a report about a serious crash in Bodden Town, where a vehicle with three people had overturned.

A decision was therefore made by the crew to respond and were the first to arrive on the scene, landing the helicopter in a nearby open field.

Tactical Flight Officer and Deputy Unit Commander Neil Mohammed assisted Kelly in conducting the initial assessments of the injured people and relaying the information to the ambulances on route. Emergency services, police and fire officers arrived and the three injured people were taken to hospital, where they were all treated for non-life-threatening injuries and discharged.

But the incident enabled the AOU team to provide assistance in a real situation, which TFO Mohammed said provided the opportunity “to put our training with our HSA partners into practice”.

Kelly added that being first on scene, they were able to assess the situation and triage the patients for handover to his EMS colleagues. He added, “It was an invaluable experience to have as part of this training. Incidents like this reinforce the importance of the work that we are doing together with the RCIPS.”

The single-vehicle crash took place on Anton Bodden Drive and was one of many smashes over the weekend.

