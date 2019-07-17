Manager to offer insight into GT facelift

George Town, Grand Cayman

(CNS): Almost four years since the planning ministry last held a public meeting on the proposed revitalisation of George Town, it is finally hosting another one tomorrow evening. The public is invited to attend the newly christened Constitutional Hall in the centre of the capital to hear an update from Colin Lumsden, the George Town Manager and Revitalisation Initiative Coordinator for the ministry.

Besides road development, it is unclear what government has been doing since that first meeting in October 2015 about this long-promised commitment to revamp the downtown area of the capital, which was part of the PPM manifesto in 2013.

Speaking to a paying audience at the RICS Property and Construction Conference in March, Lumsden, Planning Minister Joey Hew and Deputy Chief Officer Tristan Hydes presented a few details but not much substantive information beyond the issue of roads. However, they outlined some of the challenges that have prevented George Town from becoming the vibrant mixed-use location it could be, including small building plots, the massive amount of space taken up by private parking lots, and single-use zoning.

Officials said the goal of Thursday evening’s meeting is to present a project update and give the public a chance to ask questions and outline their priorities and aspirations for the capital.

The George Town Revitalisation Initiative (GTRI) “is a holistic attitude towards regeneration. The approach is long-term and multi-faceted, aiming to bring additional life and vibrancy back to the capital,” officials said, as they urged people to attend an interactive meeting.

The meeting will be at the town hall from 4:30 to 6:30 pm on Thursday 18 July.

