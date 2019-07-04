Man weeps as he admits showing teen porn

Cayman Islands courts, Grand Cayman

(CNS): Henry Jabines (35), from the Philippines, changed his pleas on the morning that he was due to face trial in Grand Court this week and admitted showing a teenager pornographic images. Jabines wept and hung his head when he appeared in the dock on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to one charge of indecent assault. According to prosecutors, Jabines showed an adult video to a 15-year-old girl, who was visiting Cayman Brac, in a bathroom stall at a local resort.

The man was remanded in custody and a sentencing hearing has been set for next August after the court requested both a victim impact and a social enquiry report to aid in that sentencing exercise.

Related

Category: Courts, Crime