Man facing bigamy charge was victim of scam

(CNS): Melvin Samuel Williams, a Jamaican national living in Cayman who had been charged with bigamy, had his name cleared this week when it emerged that he was the victim of a divorce scam. The crown withdrew the case against him and offered no evidence, telling the court that it had emerged Williams was one of several Jamaicans who were conned into believing they were divorced in a scam that had been running for two years on the neighbouring island.

From the get-go Williams had denied the charges on the grounds that he had filed for a divorce through the Jamaican Supreme Court, which he had paid for and believed had been granted. But it turned out that Williams was one of several victims of the scam that even included members of the Jamaican Judiciary.

Williams and the other victims had paid cash to complete divorce proceedings to court officials in Jamaica and had received what turned out to be fraudulent divorce certificates. Although the crown had been skeptical of Williams’ claims, eventually after his attorney submitted significant evidence demonstrating to the crown what had happened, they agreed to offer no evidence.

Justice Roger Chapple, who was supposed to have heard the trial this week, returned a not guilty verdict and discharged Williams.

Category: Courts, Crime